India’s star men’s doubles pair Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy achieved their new career-high ranking on Tuesday after their historic BWF Super 1000 title at the Indonesia Open.

The duo toppled the reigning world champions Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik in the final to win India’s maiden BWF Super 1000 on Sunday.

Satwik and Chirag have enjoyed a remarkable 2023 thus far, emerging victorious in two world tour tournaments which include the Swiss Open, and Indonesia Open along with securing a gold medal at the Badminton Asia Championships.In men’s singles, Kidambi Srikanth climbed three places to enter the top 20 with world rank of 19 while Lakshya Sen jumped two places to be ranked 18.

HS Prannoy, the highest-ranked Indian men’s singles player in the world, retained his position at number 9 in the world rankings following his semifinal run at the Indonesia Open.

Additionally, emerging talent Priyanshu Rajawat achieved a career-best ranking of 30, making him the fourth Indian player to enter the top 30 rankings.

In the women’s singles, two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu climbed two places to secure the 12th position in the world rankings. Despite her limited participation in tournaments, Saina Nehwal also managed to advance by one place, now occupying the esteemed position of world number 31.

Women’s doubles pair Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand maintained their position in 16th spot in the rankings. On the other hand, Ashwini Bhat and Shikha Gautam experienced a slight decline, moving down two positions to settle at 41st place.

In mixed doubles, Rohan Kapoor and Sikki Reddy climbed two places to be world number 33. Tanisha Crasto and Ishan Bhatnagar slipped one place and are now world number 38.

