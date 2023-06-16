SPORTSTENNISWORLD

Stuttgart Open: Tiafoe overcomes Musetti to reach semifinal

NewsWire
0
8

Frances Tiafoe advanced to his maiden tour-level semifinal on grass as he moved past Italian Lorenzo Musetti 6-7(6), 7-6(4), 6-2 at the Stuttgart Open, here on Friday.

With his 25th win of the season, Tiafoe set a semifinal meeting against Hungarian qualifier Marton Fucsovics.

In an entertaining clash at the ATP 250, Tiafoe recovered from squandering three set points in the first set, holding his nerve in the second set before racing clear in the decider.

The American was aggressive off short balls throughout the two-hour, 42-minute clash, firing 45 winners to level his ATP Head-to-Head series against the 21-year-old at 2-2.

The third seed Tiafoe is chasing his third tour-level title and second of the season this week, having triumphed on clay in Houston in April. Tiafoe is making his debut in Stuttgart, with his best result on grass prior to this week runs to the quarter-finals at The Queen’s Club in 2018 and 2021.

The 25-year-old is up one place to No. 11 in the ATP Live Rankings and will break the Top 10 for the first time if he wins the trophy in Germany.

20230616-194607

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    T20 World Cup: Glenn Maxwell’s 54 not out carries Australia to...

    PKL organisers plans to launch Women’s Kabaddi League

    Namita Toppo calls time on her career with Indian women’s hockey...

    World Team TT Finals: Indian men, women register wins over Germany,...