Thailand reports 15 dengue deaths, cases at 3-yr high

Amid a concerning increase, Thailand has reported 15 dengue deaths since January this year, with 19,503 cases marking a three-year high, according to government officials.

The infection rate in 2023 is 4.2 times higher than last year, Xinhua news agency quoted deputy government spokeswoman Traisuree Taisaranakul as saying.

On average, around 900 infections and one death were recorded each week, with most dengue cases found in the capital of Bangkok and five other provinces, according to Traisuree.

She noted that the public health ministry expects to see more dengue patients during the rainy season between June and August before the number of cases starts to decline in September.

The ministry’s Department of Disease Control (DDC) said majority of the cases were occurring among children aged between 5 and 14.

Anyone who suspects they may be infected should seek medical attention and avoid taking over-the-counter treatments, said DDC director-general Thares Krasanairawiwong.

To curb the spread of this mosquito-borne disease, the agency urges the public to keep their communities clean and help eliminate mosquito breeding sites.

