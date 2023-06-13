SOUTH ASIAWORLD

Over 700 killed in SL road accidents in 1st 4 months of 2023

Over 700 people were killed in road accidents in Sri Lanka during the first four months of this year, the police said on Tuesday.

Police spokesman Nihal Thalduwa told the media that a total of 8,202 accidents occurred during the given period, reports Xinhua news agency

Out of these incidents, 2,799 involved motorbikes, while another 1,399 involved three-wheelers, the spokesman noted.

Thalduwa said that 220 motorcyclists, 102 passengers and 179 pedestrians were among the fatalities, advising drivers to be careful to avoid accidents.

Some 19,740 road accidents were reported in Sri Lanka in 2022, killing 2,485 people, according to the police.

