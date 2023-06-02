Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday expressed deep concern over the fatal train accident near Balasore, saying that saving the lives of the injured passengers is now the top priority of the state government.

The Chief Minister visited the Special Relief Commissioner’s office on Friday night to take stock of the situation.

Speaking to mediapersons, the CM said, “Our first priority is to take the injured persons to the hospitals and save their lives.”

Patnaik will visit the accident site on Friday morning and review the ground situation.

The CM had earlier deputed Revenue Minister Pramila Mallik and a team of top officials to the spot to monitor and expedite the rescue operations.

Speaking to reporters, Chief Secretary Pradeep Kumar Jena said three trains, including two express train and a goods train, were involved in the mishap.

Three NDRF teams, four ODRAF teams and 15 fire service teams have been deployed for the rescue operation, he said.

Over 50 ambulances have also been rushed to the spot.

Rescue operations are going on under the supervision of senior officials. Several people have been killed in the mishap. However, the exact death toll has not been ascertained so far as the top priority at present is to provide medical care to the injured persons, Jena said.

20230602-232603