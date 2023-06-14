WORLD

Turkey captures dozens in sweeping operation against terrorist groups

NewsWire
0
0

Turkey’s re-elected government has arrested dozens of suspects in a sweeping operation against terrorist groups, including a network accused of masterminding the failed 2016 coup, local media reported.

Police carried out simultaneous raids at 36 locations in Istanbul and captured 28 suspects with alleged connections to the group led by US-based cleric Fethullah Gulen, the state-run Anadolu agency reported on Wednesday. Four other suspects are believed to be abroad while the search is underway to find another two.

In the southern province of Mersin, police backed up by special forces launched dawn raids to capture 28 suspects over their alleged links to Gulen, and rounded up at least one, the agency reported.

Police also held 21 suspects in the northwestern province of Bursa in another operation against members of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) and Islamic State group, Xinhua news agency reported.

The arrests come after police examined 975 hard disks containing 420 terabytes of data. The disks were obtained from 122 companies, associations, and foundations affiliated with a holding that had been transferred to the trustees’ authorities for alleged ties to the Gulen movement.

The Turkish government blames Gulen and his network for masterminding the coup bid in July 2016, in which more than 250 people were killed.

The PKK, listed as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US, and the European Union, has been rebelling against the Turkish government for more than 30 years. The Islamic State, meanwhile, has launched a spate of deadly attacks in Turkey since 2015.

The operation comes after the re-election of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in May, as the new government pledges to counter terrorist groups.

Turkey’s new Interior Minister, Ali Yerlikaya, who served as former governor of Istanbul, vowed to battle terrorism soon after taking office early this month.

“Our fight against terrorism, organised crime, cybercrime, drugs, irregular migration, and all other crimes and criminals will continue with great determination,” he said.

20230615-014203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Rejection of plan for super-embassy in London setback for China’s overseas...

    Finnish Parliament approves accession to NATO

    Vietnam flag carrier resumes inbound int’l flights

    Gujarat Titans can go all the way; KKR have been as...