The Houthi group in Yemen has accused the Saudi border guards of shooting and wounding two Yemeni citizens at the border.

According to Houthi-run al-Masirah TV, the incident happened earlier on Wednesday in the border district of Shada in Yemen’s northwestern province of Saada.

The injured were transported to a hospital in adjacent Razih district for medical treatment, the Houthi TV added.

There were no comments yet from the Saudi government on the alleged incident, Xinhua news agency reported.

Located in northwestern Yemen, Saada province shares borders with Saudi Arabia to the north and northwest. It is the most populous province in Yemen and serves as a stronghold of the Houthi group.

The northern border areas of Yemen have become notorious for smuggling activities and illegal migration of Yemenis and Africans who are in search of better opportunities.

Yemen has been embroiled in a devastating civil war since 2014 due to prolonged rivalry between the Houthis and the internationally recognised Yemeni government. In 2015, the Saudi-led coalition intervened in the conflict to support the Yemeni government.

