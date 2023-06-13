WORLD

Turkey increases train capacity for Eid al-Adha holiday

Turkey increases the capacity of domestic trains to meet the growing demands in the upcoming Eid al-Adha holiday in June, the Minister of Transport and Infrastructure announced.

Minister Abdulkadir Uraloglu said on Tuesday in a statement, “Additional high-speed train services will be introduced, and more carriages will be added to regional trains.”

The extra high-speed train services will be operated on the Ankara-Istanbul, Konya-Istanbul, and Ankara-Sivas lines, Xinhua news agency reported.

Uraloglu noted that a total of 24,472 seats will be increased, and the tickets would be on sale as of Wednesday.

This year’s Eid al-Adha holiday, starting from June 24, was extended to nine days, instead of the traditional four days in Turkey, which is expected to give a boost to domestic tourism.

