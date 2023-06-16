WORLD

Ukraine hopes for fighter jet coalition after Ramstein meeting

Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov has voiced his hope that the 13th Ramstein meeting will help create a fighter jet coalition for Ukraine.

“I am absolutely sure that we will have a ‘Bird Coalition’ for the armed forces of Ukraine,” Reznikov told reporters after the meeting, Xinhua news agency reported, citing Interfax-Ukraine news agency.

The partners told Ukraine about the start of the training for Ukrainian pilots and voiced their intent to build the “consortium of fighters” together, Reznikov said.

“It will start with F-16 jets with the Netherlands and Denmark, and will be joined by other countries,” he noted.

The 13th meeting of the Contact Group on Defense of Ukraine in the Ramstein format took place earlier in the day in Brussels, Belgium.

