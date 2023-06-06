The Uttar Pradesh government is planning to open ‘Didi Cafes’ in 17 municipal corporation cities, including Agra, Mathura, Firozabad and Vrindavan.

The cafes will only be run by women self-help groups providing access to low-cost food, snacks, and other amenities where women are employed through these canteens.

The initiative falls under the Centre’s aim to uplift women who are linked with self-help groups founded under the National Urban Livelihood Mission (NULM).

According to the government spokesman, the initiative is designed to enable urban poor women become self-reliant.

One such cafe has become operational in Varanasi.

Principal secretary urban development Amrit Abhijat has asked officials to study the model of such outlets in Chhattisgarh and some other states in south India.

