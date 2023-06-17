Six people, including three children, were found dead after shooting and fire at a home in Tennessee state of the US, media reported, citing authorities.

The apparent murder-suicide happened at 9 p.m. Thursday local time in the unincorporated area known as Sequatchie, reported WTVC-TV, a television station in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

Police officers responded to a shooting at the residence only to find the house on fire, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the report.

A seventh person was hospitalized in Chattanooga with a gunshot wound, the WTVC-TV report added, citing the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

Marion County Sheriff Bo Burnett told the news outlet that “it’s a domestic situation, evidently that has been ongoing for a pretty good while”.

The remains of the deceased have been taken to Nashville, the capital city of Tennessee, for autopsies.

Burnett was quoted as saying by another local news outlet, Local 3 News, that Gary Barnett, who is one of the three adults found dead, is believed to have been the shooter who killed the other victims before taking his own life.

The two adult victims were identified as Regina Barnett and Britney Perez. Regina Barnett had got a restraining order against her estranged husband Gary about a month ago and Perez was visiting her mother Regina at the time of the incident, according to the report.

An arrest affidavit shows the order of protection was issued follow Gary Barnett’s arrest in December 2022 for a domestic assault charge over an incident involving his wife. The arrest report also shows that Regina Barnett told deputies that her “soon to be ex-husband” Gary threatened to shoot her and her dog and verbally abused her, Local 3 News reported.

The case against Gary Barnett was still pending with a possible court appearance coming up on July 5, the report added.

Officials said an investigation into the rampage is ongoing.

20230617-062401