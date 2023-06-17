Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met with a visiting delegation of African countries’ leaders to discuss ways to bring peace to Ukraine, the presidential press service reported.

Comorian President Azali Assoumani, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Senegalese President Macky Sall, Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema, and Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly, took part in the talks on Friday, Xinhua news agency reported.

During the meeting, Zelensky presented the Ukrainian Peace Formula to the leaders of African countries, noting that it would help to restore the security of Ukraine and other states that were affected by the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

“Today, I saw the prospect of our joint work on specific points of the Peace Formula. Of course, I invited African states to participate in the Global Peace Summit, which we are preparing,” Zelensky said.

During the meeting, the parties also discussed the issue of global food security, in particular the Black Sea Grain Initiative and the grain from Ukraine humanitarian programme.

The leaders of African nations arrived in Kiev earlier in the day.

