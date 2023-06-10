SPORTSFOOTBALLWORLD

US remains atop in FIFA women’s rankings

NewsWire
0
0

The top five teams remained the same as the International Federation of Football Association (FIFA) newly released the women’s rankings.

The United States, Germany, Sweden, England and France are the top five teams on the rankings, which were refreshed after three months, reports Xinhua.

A total of 101 international games were played during the span as teams are preparing for the upcoming FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australian and New Zealand, which is to kick off on July 20.

China went down one spot from 13th to 14th after the team tied 0-0 with Switzerland and lost 3-0 to Spain during the European tour in April.

20230610-094201

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ISL: Its a good start for us in the semi-final, says...

    Ecuador keep cool to script a well-deserved 2-0 win in opening...

    ISL 2022-23: Odisha FC score two late goals to edge Jamshedpur...

    Bundesliga: Bayern stun Dortmund 4-2 to recapture Bundesliga top spot