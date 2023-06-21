SPORTSTENNISWORLD

Venus Williams, Elina Svitolina receive Wimbledon wild cards

NewsWire
0
0

Five-time Wimbledon singles champion Venus Williams and 2019 semifinalist Elina Svitolina were on Wednesday handed Wimbledon wild cards.

Joining Williams and Svitolina in the main draw are Katie Boulter, Jodie Burrage, Harriet Dart, Katie Swan and Heather Watson.

Williams, who won the title in 2000-01, 2005 and 2007-08, will be playing her 24th main draw at the grass-court Grand Slam, while Svitolina will suit up for her ninth. In addition to her 2019 semifinal, where she lost to eventual winner Simona Halep, Svitolina also reached the fourth round in 2017.

This week, Williams earned her first Top 50 win in four years, and her first grass-court win since Wimbledon 2021, with a 3-hour, 17-minute triumph over Camila Giorgi in the first round of the Rothesay Classic in Birmingham.

In the men’s singles, Belgian world no 124, David Goffin, who reached the Wimbledon quarterfinals in 2019 and 2022, has been awarded a wildcard along with five British players — Ryan Peniston, Arthur Fery, Jan Choinski and George Loffhagen.

Wild cards are players whose world ranking is not high enough to qualify automatically for The Championships but are accepted into the main Championships draw at the discretion of the Committee. It is usually offered on the basis of past performance at Wimbledon or to increase British interest.

One more women’s singles and two men’s singles wild cards are still to be awarded.

The Wimbledon main draw begins on July 3.

20230621-172603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    3rd T20I: England thrash India by 8 wkts, take 2-1 lead...

    IPL 2023: Participation of Mukesh Choudhary, Mohsin Khan under doubt due...

    Des Buckingham signs contract extension with Mumbai City

    Ryan ten Doeschate to retire from professional cricket at the end...