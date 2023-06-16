Odisha vigilance on Friday unearthed assets worth crores, including five multi-storeyed buildings, a farmhouse, one market complex and bank deposits of Rs 60 lakh in possession of a civil supplies officer, who is now under suspension.

Acting on a tip-off, vigilance teams comprising two DSPs, six Inspectors and other staff conducted raids on the properties of Brajendra Kumar Nayak, ex-civil supplies officer, Nayagarh, in Bhubaneswar and Puri district, said vigilance SP, Anupama James.

During the raids, the vigilance teams found one double-storey residential building near airport Bhubaneswar, two three-storeyed buildings at posh areas of Bhubaneswar and two other buildings at Lewis Road & Sisupalgarh, Bhubaneswar, she said.

Nayak is also having a big farm house at Sunugoradi, Nimapara, Puri. Besides, a market complex with 10 shops of the ex-CSO was also unearthed at Nimapara, Puri and a hall given on rent to Odisha Gramya Bank (2000 Sqft.).

Bank deposits of Rs 60 lakh, one four-wheeler and two two-wheelers were found from the possession of Nayak, the SP informed.

Some insurance deposits were also found during the raid. The valuation of the properties and further house search is going on, said James.

