INDIA

‘Azaan’ played in Mumbai school assembly, teacher suspended, cops probe

NewsWire
0
0

A teacher reportedly played the ‘Azaan’ (Muslim call for prayers) in a private school here on Friday, sparking protests from parents and demonstrations by the Bharatiya Janata Party and Shiv Sena-UBT activists.

The incident happened in the Kapol International School in Kandivali west when the ‘Azaan’ was allegedly relayed during the morning assembly session of the students.

Following the protests and a complaint, the police have initiated investigations into the matter, said Deputy Commissioner of Police A.K. Bansal.

He said that the police have taken cognisance of the complaint and started its probe in the issue.

“This will be enquired from all anglesa and all necessary action will be taken,” said Bansal.

BJP Mumbai general secretary and local MLA Yogesh Sagar led a noisy demonstration outside the school and demanded that they would not budge from there till action was taken against the teacher.

He rejected the school management’s contention that the “Azaan” was played erroneously, alleging that it was done “deliberately” and the school was reportedly trying to shield the teacher belonging to a minority community.

The school authorities – which suspended classes for the day – later told local mediapersons that the teacher concerned has been suspended and an internal probe also ordered into the incident, since it was a Hindu school where all religions prayers are offered.

20230616-174804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    IPL teams to submit list of retained players by Nov 15,...

    A leopard shows up when a tiger was to appear during...

    Hubballi Violence: Karnataka CM says innocents not arrested

    Assam CM mocks Rahul Gandhi by sharing parody video