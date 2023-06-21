Amateur Vidhatri Urs carded a brilliant 7-under 65 to take a four-shot lead after the first round of the ninth leg of the Women’s Pro Golf Tour, here on Wednesday.

Vidhatri leads three players, Seher Atwal, winner of the opening leg this season, Durga Nittur and rookie Kriti Chowhan, who all shot 69 each.

With Sachika Singh at 2-under 70 and fifth, three players including Tvesa Malik, two-time winner Sneha Singh and Rhea Purvi Saravanan were tied sixth with 72 each.

Neha Tripathi led a group of six including Jyotsana Singh, Shweta Mansingh, amateur Saanvi Somu, Yaalisai Verma and Riya Yadav in tied-ninth witht 73 each.

The star of the day was Vidhatri Urs, who had eight birdies against one lone bogey on the fourth hole. The winner of IGU’s Telangana Ladies Amateurs, Vidhatri birdied second, fifth, seventh and ninth and on the back nine she had four more birdies and no bogeys.

Durga Nittur, looking for her maiden win on the Tour, had three birdies and no bogeys. She birdied second and fifth on the front nine and had a birdie on 12th on the back nine.

Seher Atwal, who has also been playing in events in Europe and is due to play in Singapore Ladies Masters next month, had one birdie against two bogeys on front nine. She bounced back with three birdies in a row from 11th to 13th and added yet another one on 18th to make it to 69.

Kriti Chowhan has four birdies and just one bogey in her 69. Tvesa Malik shot 72 despite two late bogeys on 16 and 17 in her 72.

