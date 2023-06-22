The Philippine Coast Guard said rescuers retrieved a body and a search operation was underway for nine people who went missing after a fishing boat capsized off the Davao Oriental province on Thursday.

The coast guard said the boat, Genesis 2, which carried at least 24 people, “half submerged” at around 1 a.m. after encountering rough seas in the waters off Banganga town, reports Xinhua news agency.

Fishing boats in the vicinity immediately conducted search and rescue operations and saved 14 people, the coast guard said in an initial statement.

The coast guard said it has sent a vessel to the area to help in the ongoing search and rescue.

