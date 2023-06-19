SOUTH ASIAWORLD

‘Adipurush’ producers write to Kathmandu Mayor over film’s ban

The producers of ‘Adipurush’ have written to Kathmandu Mayor Balen Shah expressing concerns over banning the controversial film based on the Hindu epic Ramayana from screening in theatres in the Nepal capital.

The film has stirred controversy in Nepal and India over its plot and dialogues.

On June 15, the Mayor warned that no Indian movie will be allowed in Kathmandu if the film written and directed by Om Raut and produced by T-Series and Retrophiles, did not correct the “mistake” about the birthplace of Sita.

In its letter to Balen Shah, the letter sent on behalf of T-Series on Sunday, said: “At the outset we would like to apologize if we have hurt the sentiments of the people of Nepal in any way… It was never intentional or deliberate to cause disharm for anyone.”

The letter, which IANS has obtained, further stated that “as Indians, the respect of women all over the world is of the utmost important to us”.

“We request you to view the film in its artistic form and support the intention of reaching out to the large audiences to create interest in our history,” it added added

A day after the Mayor’s warning, cinema halls across Kathmandu stopped showcasing ‘Adipurush’ due to security reasons.

The Mayor renewed his opposition against the film on Sunday and urged cinema halls not to screen the movie until the filmmakers did not correct the alleged mistake.

Nepal’s Censor Board has also decided to hold back permission to film.

As per the Ramayana, Sita was born in Nepal’s Janakpur and Lord Rama came and married her.

Besides the Mayor, some sister organisations of various political parties have also protested against the film and warned that they will not allow the screening until the filmmakers corrected the mistakes.

This is not the first time that Mayor Shah ratcheted up the nationalist planks.

Mayor Shah on June 8 placed the map of Greater Nepal in his chamber to counter the Indian “Akhand Bharat” map placed in the new Parliament building.

The main opposition, CPN-UML has demanded to send a diplomatic note to India to protest the “Akhand” map.

