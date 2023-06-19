Former World No. 1 Andy Murray defeated Frenchman Arthur Cazaux 6-4, 6-4 to clinch the trophy at the Nottingham Open, here.

Murray delivered a dominant serving performance, during which he won 83 per cent (24/29) of points behind his first delivery, to earn a one-hour, 46-minute win at the Challenger 125 event on Sunday

It was a second consecutive Challenger title for Murray, who also lifted the trophy at the Surbiton Trophy a week ago. With his win, the Briton joined Max Purcell and Matteo Arnaldi as the only players with three titles at that level in 2023.

Murray did not drop a set in Nottingham in another demonstration of his ability on grass. The 36-year-old has lifted eight tour-level titles on the surface, including Wimbledon in 2013 and 2016.

He will now seek to extend his 10-match winning streak when he returns to ATP Tour action next week at the Cinch Championships.

Murray is a record five-time champion at the Queen’s Club, and he will head to London having risen six spots to No. 38 in the ATP Live Rankings as a result of his Nottingham run.

