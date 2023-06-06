SCI-TECHWORLD

Apple iPadOS 17 offers redesigned Lock Screen, interactive widgets & more

Apple has introduced its new ‘iPadOS 17’ operating system which includes redesigned Lock Screen, interactive widgets and much more.

The iPadOS 17 is currently available as a developer beta and will be available as a free software update this fall, Apple said in a blogpost on Monday.

With the new operating system, users can customise the iPad’s Lock Screen to make it more personal and useful.

The Live Activities feature also comes with the new iPadOS, allowing users to stay on top of things that are happening in real-time.

Moreover, widgets get interactive in iPadOS 17, allowing users to get tasks done with just a tap.

“Entering information in PDFs is now easier than ever. iPadOS 17 uses machine learning to identify fields in a PDF so that users can quickly add details,” the iPhone maker said.

The company has also updated the Notes application to provide users with new ways to organise, read, annotate, and collaborate on PDFs.

The Messages app gets significant updates with iPadOS 17, including a new stickers experience, and also users can now leave FaceTime video and audio messages when someone doesn’t pick up the call.

“iPadOS 17 brings the Health app to iPad, giving users new ways to see their health data in rich detail,” the company said.

Additional iPadOS 17 updates include ‘Stage Manager’ which adds flexibility to the position and size of the windows, ‘Freeform’ which offers new drawing tools, and much more.

20230606-121204

