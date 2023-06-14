COMMUNITY

Bonnie Crombie to run for Ontario Liberal leadership post

CanIndia News Online Editor-Sabrina
Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie has decided to run for the Ontario Liberal’s top post and is expected to formally announce her intentions today.

According to Elections Ontario, Crombie registered as a Ontario Liberal Leadership contestant on Tuesday, June 13.

Her current opponents are Beaches-East York MP Nathaniel Erskine-Smith, Kingston MP Ted Hsu and Ottawa MP Yasir Naqvi. Don Valley East MPP Adil Shamji who is also expected to run has not yet announced his intentions.

The Mississauga mayor had said that she was exploring the possibility of a career in provincial politics a few weeks ago. The news surprised some as Crombie initially claimed to be focused solely on her city but then set up a campaign-style website a short while after the province announced Mississauga would become independent.

While some see it as a selfish political move, others hold Crombie in high regard and are hopeful she will bring positive changes in Ontario.

Meanwhile Premier Doug Ford has said that Crombie’s announcement is a slap in the face to Mississauga residents. He believes her decision to stay on as mayor while campaigning for Ontario Liberal leadership will amount to neglecting her current job.

However the Ontario Liberals see Crombie as being most likely to give Doug Ford a run for his money in next provincial election.

Who will lead the Liberal bid for Queen’s Park in 2026 will be decided on November 26.

