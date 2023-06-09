Jose Bordalas admitted on Friday that he has doubts whether to remain as coach of La Liga side Getafe for next season.

At the end of April, Bordalas returned to the club he had previously coached between 2016-2021 with the aim of saving them from relegation.

His seven games in charge saw Getafe claim 10 points, assuring their survival with a 0-0 draw away to Valladolid on the last day of the season, Xinhua reported.

It had been expected that this work would assure Bordalas remains at the club for the 2023-24 season, but speaking on Spanish radio station Cadena Ser, the 59-year-old admitted he had doubts.

“There isn’t anything yet and we will have to see what happens,” said the coach, who said that although he was “happy at Getafe,” his idea was “to be able to coach a club with more ambitions.”

“Getafe is a great club and I have enormous affection for them, so I am not saying a complete ‘no’. We will have time to talk,” he added.

