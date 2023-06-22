INDIA

Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat Congress sets up teams to help affected people

The Gujarat Congress on Thursday set up teams to evaluate the situation and address the concerns of the affected residents in the aftermath of Cyclone Biparjoy and heavy rainfall causing extensive damage.

Emphasising the need for immediate action, Gujarat Congress chief Shaktisinh Gohil said: “There are several complaints by people affected due to the cyclone, especially in Patan and Banaskantha. Congress members Jignesh Mevani and Jagdish Thakor will personally meet the affected individuals. In areas like Kutch, Naushad Solanki and other members of the party will be conducting visits. Similarly, our members will also visit Jamnagar, Dwarka and Porbandar.”

Gohil said the farmers have suffered significant losses, particularly in terms of tree uprooting, but they have not received adequate compensation.

“Their crops have been damaged, and there has been a lack of action in addressing these issues. Livestock should also be provided with necessary support such as grass. Additionally, electricity is still not restored in several areas. Our members will assist anyone who requires help in filling forms or seeking government aid,” he said.

Gohil also appealed to the Gujarat government to provide a relief package for the affected individuals.

“The damage amounts to crores of rupees. We will also appeal to the collectors in the designated areas to extend their assistance,” he said.

As per the Gujarat government’s official data, power restoration is expected to be completed by June 30.

The damage caused by the cyclone has resulted in an estimated loss of over Rs 1,013 crore for power companies, according to government records.

