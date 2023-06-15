INDIALIFESTYLE

Darul Uloom Deoband bans students from learning English

NewsWire
0
0

The education department of Darul Uloom Deoband has issued an order, prohibiting students from learning English or any other language while studying in the Islamic seminary.

The new order, issued by Maulana Hussain Haridwari, the in-charge of the department, emphasizes strict adherence and warns of expulsion for non-compliance.

Under the directive, students are prohibited from learning English throughout their tenure at the institution.

“Any student found violating this restriction, or secretly engaging in language study, will face expulsion from the institution. Also, the students found absent from classrooms or leaving before the completion of their classes will face severe consequences,” the order stated.

Criticizing the management’s decision, a student, requesting anonymity, said, “While we acknowledge that Darul Uloom is dedicated to Islamic studies, preventing students from learning English or any other language seems unreasonable.”

“Management should reconsider their stance,” the student said.

20230615-091205

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Malayali vlogger’s body exhumed for autopsy

    Lakhimpur Kheri: SC restored hope in justice system, says SKM

    ‘Take off judicial work, send for training’: SC on magistrates who...

    Railway extends Vistadome services to boost trade, tourism in NE