The Congress on Thursday warned the BJP government not to repeat ‘Vyapam’ like scam in the coastal state and demanded an investigation into the Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) recruitment process of Goa University by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The Congress has alleged that rules and regulations were flawed while recruiting MTS staff in the Goa University.

Addressing a press conference, Congress Media Cell Chairman Amarnath Panjikar, along with Elvis Gomes slammed the BJP government over the issue.

Panjikar alleged that Goa University has done injustice to the people of the coastal state by terminating the services of 25 Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS), who worked for the last 10 years, and now failed to reinstate them during fresh recruitment.

“Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and other leaders of BJP are doing ‘Tiffin Pe Charcha’ in the state. They should discuss the issue of unemployment and how they are doing injustice to our youths. Recruitment by Goa University seems to be a scam and hence it should be investigated by CBI,” Panjikar said.

Congress leader Elvis Gomes said that it is an injustice on Goans as Goa University terminated the contract of existing 25 MTS.

“In Madhya Pradesh, BJP had done ‘Vyapam Scam’, such recruitment scam has never happened in our country. It seems BJP is trying to do a similar scam in Goa, who in past have failed more than 8,000 candidates to recruit their ‘selective’ candidates. Investigation by CBI in Goa University issue is justified because it looks like the rules are flouted. They have also failed to declare a merit list on the website,” Gomes said.

“When these 25 MTS staff were recruited by following procedure of answering exam and other 10 years ago, how the government can terminate them and make them jobless for no fault,” Gomes questioned.

He added that all these 25 MTS who appeared for fresh exams for the new recruitment were failed purposely to provide jobs to the “near and dear ones of politicians in power”.

“Maybe they have done this purposely to make money out of the new recruitment,” he alleged.

He said that the BJP was trying to have control of Goa university by interfering in the recruitment process.

“The BJP government in 2003 had cancelled the autonomy of the Goa University to get the things done how they want,” he alleged.

He said that though Goa Staff Selection Commission was established in 2019, the BJP has failed to recruit a single candidate through it.

“They suspended it to recruit their selective candidates,” he said.

