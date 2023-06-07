William Osler Health System (Osler) is inviting members of the community to provide their input on the design of the new Peel Memorial Hospital through a newly expanded online survey at www.williamoslerhs.ca/buildosler.

“This is an exciting chapter in Osler’s history, and we want to hear what’s most important to our community members as we design the new Peel Memorial Hospital,” said Dr. Frank Martino, Osler President and CEO.

Residents can provide input on design options for the hospital’s architecture, patient areas, public spaces, wayfinding and landscape to ensure that the new hospital truly reflects the unique needs and preferences of the Brampton community.

The new Peel Memorial Hospital is projected to significantly increase hospital capacity in Brampton through a range of new and expanded services including much-needed specialized inpatient and enhanced outpatient care, and will be home to the community’s second Emergency Department.

The online survey was launched on June 6, during an interactive design consultation event at Brampton City Hall, held by Osler in partnership with the City of Brampton. At the event, Osler leaders were joined by Mayor Patrick Brown and members of Brampton City Council, Brampton West Member of Provincial Parliament Amarjot Sandhu, and a number of community groups.