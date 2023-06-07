COMMUNITY

Give your input on the new Peel Memorial Hospital design

CanIndia News Online Editor-Sabrina
0
23

William Osler Health System (Osler) is inviting members of the community to provide their input on the design of the new Peel Memorial Hospital through a newly expanded online survey at www.williamoslerhs.ca/buildosler.

“This is an exciting chapter in Osler’s history, and we want to hear what’s most important to our community members as we design the new Peel Memorial Hospital,” said Dr. Frank Martino, Osler President and CEO.

Residents can provide input on design options for the hospital’s architecture, patient areas, public spaces, wayfinding and landscape to ensure that the new hospital truly reflects the unique needs and preferences of the Brampton community.

The new Peel Memorial Hospital is projected to significantly increase hospital capacity in Brampton through a range of new and expanded services including much-needed specialized inpatient and enhanced outpatient care, and will be home to the community’s second Emergency Department.

The online survey was launched on June 6, during an interactive design consultation event at Brampton City Hall, held by Osler in partnership with the City of Brampton. At the event, Osler leaders were joined by Mayor Patrick Brown and members of Brampton City Council, Brampton West Member of Provincial Parliament Amarjot Sandhu, and a number of community groups.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Check your carbon monoxide alarm this week

    Canada sees continued downward trend in daily COVID-19 cases

    Congratulations Balmoral on new executive hires and office purchase

    Canada, UK launch FTA negotiations