Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Sunday announced that the history of Goa Revolution Day (June 18, 1946) will be introduced in the History text book of Class 11 from the next academic year.

Sawant was speaking at the state-level function of Goa Revolution Day at Martyr’s Memorial at Azad Maidan Panjim.

Extending his greetings on the occasion of Goa Revolution Day, the chief minister said: “On June 18, 1946 Dr Ram Manohar Lohia and Dr Juliao Menezes led the initiative to resist persecution by Portuguese rulers and people of the Goa started mass revolution to take back their homeland from Portuguese.

“History of Goa revolution day is already included in the syllabus of IV standard Gomantak Bhal Bhartiya textbook. However this history will also be introduced in the History text book of Class 11 from the next academic year,” Sawant said.

Sawant informed that within one and half month the pending pension of Freedom fighters will be processed immediately.

Governor P. S. Sreedharan Pillai said that freedom is not only confined to political but also social and economic freedom.

“We can proudly say our system is developing day by day and our Indian Constitution is accepted as one of the finest in the world,” he said.

Pillai also recalled the contribution of Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia and Dr Juliao Menezes, who fought against the Portuguese regime and said their contribution should be passed on to the new generation.

“Goa having the highest per capita income will be able to make the best, affluent State in the country,” he said.

