New Delhi, June 23 (IANSlife) Jewellery holds a significant place in Indian culture, particularly when it comes to bridal adornment. Every bride aspires to look her absolute best on her wedding day, and one style of jewellery that instantly elevates the bridal ensemble is Jadau.

Derived from the word “jad,” which means root, Jadau is an exquisite art form that involves embedding precious gemstones such as uncut diamonds, pearls, emeralds, rubies, coral, turquoise, sapphires, and other jewels into semi-solid gold.

“Jadau is a labour-intensive craftsmanship crafted with utmost care and skill by talented artisans. Chiterias, a group of craftspeople, create the jewellery’s design. Ghaarias, who work with flexible gold, engrave and space the pieces thereafter. The enameller embellishes the back of the jewellery with meenakari work after the stones are naturally set in the gold setting,” says a spokesperson at MK Jewels.

“Depending on the type of jewellery being made, different pieces take different amounts of time to produce. It’s a laborious process that calls for extreme caution and delicacy. Therefore, whereas a simple item might be completed in a few days, a complex piece may really take many months to complete.”

In today’s era, Jadau jewellery has evolved to incorporate intricate craftsmanship and delicate engravings. This unique concept has expanded the possibilities for brides to wear these pieces on various occasions, beyond just weddings and traditional ceremonies.

If you’re looking to adorn with blue and pink Sapphires, that exude a sense of royalty and make a perfect addition to any bridal trousseau, the latest collection of MK Jewels’ Jashn-e-jadau, is meticulously crafted with 22kt Gold that displays a colourful piece, enhancing its grandeur and capturing the essence of Indian heritage.

20230623-124603

