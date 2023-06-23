A Lucknow woman jumped off 10 floor of apartments in Bengaluru in Nagenahalli village near Yelahanka locality here and died.

The deceased was identified as 27-year-old Amrita Sharma.

Sharma, who used to work in a private company, got married two years ago.

Sharma who resided with her in-laws, here, jumped off the 10th floor on Thursday night.

The woman was rushed to hospital where she was declared brought dead.

Police said Sharma had lost her father recently and was attached to him.

Her family members in Lucknow have been informed and they are coming to Bengaluru.

The police stated that they will get more clarity in the case, once her family members record their statements.

