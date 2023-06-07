INDIA

Kurmis allege conspiracy in Bengal to instigate Santhals against them

NewsWire
0
0

The Kurmi community in West Bengal, who have been protesting for the Scheduled Tribe status, on Wednesday alleged that an administrative conspiracy was going on in the state to instigate the Santhal community against them.

“There is a clear conspiracy to instigate the people of the tribal community against us. The administration is behind this conspiracy. The main brain behind this conspiracy is operating from Kolkata,” Kurmi leader Ajit Mahato said. However, he refused to name the “main brain” that he claimed.

The tension between the Kurmi and the state government had been rising for some time, first over the continuous protest programmes in demand of the ST status and then over the recent attack on the convoy of Trinamool Congress’s national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee.

The vehicle of West Bengal minister Birbaha Hansda, which was part of the convoy, was vandalised in that attack allegedly conducted by the people from the Kurmi community. Hansda, who hails from the Santhal community, at that time launched a scathing attack against the attackers and also threatened to see it through to the end.

A total of 11 persons, including three top Kurmi leaders, have been arrested by the police so far in the case. Mahato said that besides continuing with their movement in support of their demand for the Scheduled Tribe status, protest demonstrations in demand of the release of the arrested Kurmi leaders will be aggravated in the coming days.

“As a part of the demonstration, motorcycle rallies will be conducted to the residences of elected public representatives like MPs and MLAs. We will be shortly finalising our strategies for the forthcoming elections for the three-tier panchayat system in the state. We will go through to the end in fulfilling our demand,” Mahato said.

20230607-112404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Govt must not forget why Ambedkar let Art 124(2) be as...

    J&K HC stays single judge’s order cancelling JKSSB recruitment exam

    No climate finance for hydropower: ‘Rivers for Climate’ declaration

    Crypto cartels mushroom sans regulation in India, millions at risk (Ld)