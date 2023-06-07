WORLD

Kuwaitis vote to elect new parliament

NewsWire
0
0

Kuwaiti voters have cast their ballots in five electoral constituencies to elect the 17th National Assembly, or Parliament.

The eligible voters will elect 50 lawmakers out of 207 candidates to represent them in the new legislative body for a term of four years, Xinhua news agency quoted local media as saying.

Kuwait’s parliament, reinstated in March following a Constitutional Court ruling after a previous dissolution, was dissolved by a royal decree in May this year.

Over the years, tensions between Kuwait’s cabinet and the parliament have frequently resulted in cabinet reshuffles and dissolutions of Parliament.

20230607-104805

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Genes can affect our nutrient tolerance: Study

    Japan’s child population falls for 42nd straight year to new low

    France reports over 127,000 Covid cases ahead of national day

    Syria visit turning point in bilateral ties: Iranian Prez