Philippine President’s plane returns to base after ‘minor’ technical problem

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr’s plane encountered a “minor” technical problem minutes after it took off on Wednesda, forcing the pilot to return to an air base near Manila and change the aircraft.

Marcos was scheduled to fly to South Cotabato province to attend the launching of the South Cotabato Consolidated Rice Production and Mechanization Program, reports Xinhua news agency.

“The G280 command and control aircraft that flew this morning with the president onboard had to return to base a few minutes after takeoff due to a minor technical issue on the aircraft’s flaps operations,” Philippine Air Force (PAF) spokesperson Colonel Maria Consuelo Castillo said.

She said the problem was “nothing serious”.

Since the PAF maintains the highest standards of flight safety, the spokesperson added the pilots decided to do a precautionary return to the Villamor Air Base in Pasay City and have the aircraft thoroughly checked.

Castillo said the air force readied a backup aircraft, a C295, so Marcos’ flight resumed immediately.

