PM Modi meets members of newly set up India Unit in Egyptian cabinet

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who arrived in Egypt on two-day state visit on Saturday, in his first engagement, held a meeting with the newly set-up India Unit in the Egyptian cabinet, headed by his counterpart Mostafa Madbouly.

In a series of tweets, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said: “Advancing India-Egypt civilisational relations. In his first engagement in Cairo, PM Narendra Modi held a meeting with the newly setup India Unit in the Egyptian Cabinet, headed by PM Mostafa Madbouly. Seven Cabinet Ministers and senior officials were present in the meeting.

“Discussions focused on deepening cooperation across a range of areas including trade and investment, renewable energy, green hydrogen, IT, digital payment platforms, pharma and people to people ties. The Prime Minister thanked Egypt for setting up this dedicated high level India Unit and appreciated the whole of government approach.”

Earlier in the day, after Modi landed in Egypt from US, Bagchi said that he received a guard of honour and ceremonial welcome.

Sharing the other details of the Prime Minister’s programme, Bagchi said that the Prime Minister will meet Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.

20230624-225803

