INDIALIFESTYLE

International Yoga Day: Army battalion holds underwater Yoga session in Kerala

NewsWire
0
0

As part of International Yoga Day, the Indian Army at Pangode Military Station, organised a underwater Yoga session in Kerala.

In a captivating display of physical and mental agility, soldiers from various units, alongside local civilians, showcased their extraordinary abilities by participating in an awe-inspiring underwater Yoga session.

The underwater Yoga was performed by the well trained ‘Amphibious Warriors’ of Pangode Military Station under the guidance of expert Yoga instructor and free diver Jyothi Singh from Bond Water Sports Pvt Ltd.

This ground-breaking initiative brought together the timeless practice of Yoga and the invigorating environment of water.

The event aimed to promote holistic well-being, strengthen the mind-body connection, and demonstrate the military’s commitment to embracing diverse approaches to physical fitness.

The underwater Yoga session exemplified the indomitable spirit and resilience of soldiers.

20230621-164803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Shaheen Salmani honoured as Mithun offered her his judge’s seat on...

    Snacking for self-care

    Ex-journalist among 2 terrorists killed in Srinagar encounter (3rd Lead)

    CBI continues questioning Kadapa MP, father in Viveka murder case