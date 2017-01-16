EPAPER

COMMUNITY


PRADIP RODRIGUES


SABRINA ALMEIDA

INDIA

SOUTH ASIA

WORLD

Lifestyle

HEALTH

Jan 16th, 201704
Dubai, Jan 16 (IANS/WAM) Global investment company Dubai Holding on Monday announced the launch of Sandstorm, an obstacle race open to all fitness...

SCI-TECH

Bollywood

Renowned actress Geeta Sen dead

Kolkata, Jan 16 (IANS) Renowned actress Geeta Sen, wife of celebrated filmmaker Mrinal Sen, died in her residence here on Monday after a month-long illness. She was 86. She leaves behind her famed...

Filmmaking is becoming democratic process: Rathore

New Delhi, Jan 16 (IANS) The art of storytelling through movies has undergone a change with time and technology, making it a simpler and democratic process, Minister of State for Information and...

Hollywood

'Miss Sloane' to release in India on February 3

New Delhi, Jan 16 (IANS) Actress Jessica Chastain starrer "Miss Sloane" will release in India on February 3. The movie, in which she plays Elizabeth Sloane -- a character of a powerful Washington...

'Silence' reflects today's time, says Liam Neeson

Los Angeles, Jan 16 (IANS) Veteran actor Liam Neeson, who is gearing up for his film "Silence", says that the film which is based upon an eponymous 1966 novel, is very relevant to today's time as...

Music

CRICKET

SPORTS

CRICKET

SPORTS

© 2015/2016 Can-India News a division of World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All rights reserved. Can-India News Privacy Policy.