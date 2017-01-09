Register Now
Canindia News
EDITORIAL
Pradip Rodrigues
Sabrina Almeida
Guest Column
Opinion/Commentary
NEWS
Community
Diaspora
Canada
India
South Asia
World
Business
ENTERTAINMENT
Bollywood
Hollywood
Music
LIFESTYLE
Art/Culture/Books
Automobiles
Books
Education
Employment
Fashion
Food
Health
Living
Restaurants
Sci-Tech
SPORTS
Athletics
Badminton
Cricket
Football
Golf
Hockey
Motorsports
OtherSports
Tennis
EPAPER
Breaking News
India
Tamil Nadu joins UDAY discom debt restructure scheme
January 9th, 2017
World
Italy to reopen embassy in Libya
January 9th, 2017
World
Bangladeshis, Moroccans clash at Italian asylum centre
January 9th, 2017
India
Congress dismisses reports that Sonia was 'super PM' as NAC chairperson
January 9th, 2017
India
Congress's Punjab manifesto promises to increase revenue, end mafia
January 9th, 2017
India
Woman held for impersonating candidate in examination in Delhi
January 9th, 2017
India
Modi discusses strategic partnership with Russian Deputy PM
January 9th, 2017
India
Four youth shot as money dispute turns violent, one held: Police
January 9th, 2017
India
Modi meets Polish Deputy PM, reviews bilateral relations
January 9th, 2017
Cricket
CAB seeks clarification on Assistant Secretary post from Lodha panel (Lead, correcting...
January 9th, 2017
India
Kolkata cleric threatens Tarek Fatah on television show
January 9th, 2017
India
BJP hopes Narada sting case will be probed by CBI
January 9th, 2017
COMMUNITY
BC launches website to connect foreign students with critical information
Jan 6th, 2017
0
21
Thousands are applying for parents and grandparent sponsorship
Jan 6th, 2017
0
40
Flu season expected to be severe this year
Jan 6th, 2017
2
33
The Matharoo sisters are finally busted
Jan 6th, 2017
0
472
Muslim youth helpline brace for record number of calls
Jan 6th, 2017
0
12
Who can deposit old notes until June 30?
Jan 6th, 2017
0
31
Mississauga invites you to Jan. 15 Levee and skate
Jan 6th, 2017
0
140
New immigrant children benefit from TDSB breakfast initiatives
Jan 6th, 2017
0
36
Mother and son struck by car while crossing street
Jan 6th, 2017
0
19
PRADIP RODRIGUES
The poor are moving into million-dollar plus homes
Nov 18th, 2016
2
227
Are those against higher immigration levels bigots? Think again
Oct 24th, 2016
2
232
Canadians want immigrants to fit in, they are darn right!
Oct 7th, 2016
3
601
Brown people can be racists, surprise!
Sep 2nd, 2016
2
225
Female-only swimming time becomes more common in the West
Jul 8th, 2016
2
170
SABRINA ALMEIDA
Do you have a death wish? It could change the way you live
Jan 6th, 2017
0
12
Take the ‘don’t buy anything for a year’ challenge with me
Dec 16th, 2016
0
25
College or university program: Key decision factors
Dec 9th, 2016
0
45
Why won’t parents accept their children’s limitations?
Dec 2nd, 2016
0
72
Queen’s university student party costumes: Racism, ignorance or both?
Nov 25th, 2016
1
68
INDIA
Tamil Nadu joins UDAY discom debt restructure scheme
Jan 9th, 2017
0
3
New Delhi, Jan 9 (IANS) After long opposition to the Centre's debt restructuring scheme for discoms, Tamil Nadu on Monday joined the Ujwal Discom...
Congress's Punjab manifesto promises to increase revenue, end mafia
Jan 9th, 2017
0
2
Woman held for impersonating candidate in examination in Delhi
Jan 9th, 2017
0
3
SOUTH ASIA
Gen Sharif's appointment as Saudi-led alliance chief questioned
Jan 9th, 2017
0
4
Islamabad, Jan 9 (IANS) Pakistan's Senate Chairman on Monday asked the Defence Minister under what rules was former army chief Raheel Sharif was...
Pakistan test-fires first sub-launched cruise missile
Jan 9th, 2017
0
5
Lack of aggression cost Pakistan against Australia: Inzamam
Jan 9th, 2017
0
3
WORLD
Italy to reopen embassy in Libya
Jan 9th, 2017
0
5
Tripoli, Jan 9 (IANS/AKI) Italy's Ambassador Giuseppe Perrone is due to submit his credentials and reopen the embassy here on Tuesday, the Libyan...
Russia denies involvement in hacker attacks against US
Jan 9th, 2017
0
4
Italian woman critical after ex sets her ablaze
Jan 9th, 2017
0
2
Lifestyle
I have lot of fun on red carpet: Priyanka Chopra
Jan 9th, 2017
0
6
New Delhi, Jan 9 (IANS) She famously twirled at the red carpet at the Emmy Awards last year, and at the 74th Golden Globe Awards ceremony, she...
British 'male' gets sperm donor via Facebook, now pregnant
Jan 9th, 2017
0
3
Increase longevity of shoes with simple hacks
Jan 9th, 2017
0
7
HEALTH
Alzheimer's drug to help boost natural tooth repair
Jan 9th, 2017
0
2
London, Jan 9 (IANS) A team of researchers at King's College London has discovered a new method of stimulating the renewal of living stem cells in...
Amitabh gets US embassy award for fighting TB
Jan 9th, 2017
0
8
Beginner's guide to glowing skin
Jan 8th, 2017
0
8
SCI-TECH
Turn your living room into wireless charging station soon
Jan 9th, 2017
0
4
New York, Jan 9 (IANS) What if you can remotely charge your smartphone with the flat-screen TV in your living room? If we believe a team of US...
Scientists spot two hidden 'monster' black holes
Jan 9th, 2017
0
5
Cell phones distract less frequent internet users more
Jan 8th, 2017
0
8
Bollywood
Manoj Bajpayee happy at Filmfare's recognition of short films
Mumbai, Jan 9 (IANS) National award winning actor Manoj Bajpayee who bagged the Jio Filmfare Short Film Awards Best Actor prize for "Taandav", expressed his happiness on the encouragement of short...
Eagerly look forward to post production of 'Baahubali 2': Rajamouli
Chennai, Jan 9 (IANS) Having successfully completed the principal shooting of "Baahubali: The Conclusion", filmmaker S.S Rajamouli on Monday said he looks forward to commence post-production work...
Alec Baldwin mocked Donald Trump in incorrect Russian
Los Angeles, Jan 9 (IANS) Actor Alec Baldwin trolled US President-elect Donald Trump in Russian, but it turned out to be incorrect. The 58-year-old actor shared a selfie wearing a red cap with the...
Hollywood
Priyanka Chopra makes a glittering statement at Golden Globes 2017
Los Angeles, Jan 9 (IANS) Priyanka Chopra made a glittering statement at the Golden Globe Awards when she walked the red carpet in a custom-made Ralph Lauren golden gown -- leaving her "Baywatch"...
Streep calls Trump a bully, he dubs her Hillary lover
Washington, Jan 9 (IANS) Oscar winning actress Meryl Streep called the US President-elect a bully who humiliates others, prompting Donald Trump to describe her as "one of the most over-rated...
Never took up projects for golden statue: Dev Patel (IANS Interview)
New Delhi, Jan 9 (IANS) Indian origin British actor Dev Patel, who lost the Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role award to Aaron Taylor-Johnson at the 74th Golden Globes, says he never...
Music
Lauren Jauregui apologizes for missing Brazil concert
Lauren Jauregui turned to Twitter Thursday morning to apologize for missing Fifth Harmony's concert in Saõ Paulo, Brazil Wednesday. The songstress posted her message in Portuguese, promising...
Dolly Parton collects $9 million for wildfire victims
Dolly Parton says a star-studded telethon for those affected by recent wildfires in her native Tennessee has brought in about $9 million. Parton headlined the Tuesday night event that was...
Diana Ross to sing at New Orleans festival for the first time
For the first time, music icon Diana Ross brings her star power to a stage at the 2017 Essence Festival in New Orleans. Ross was among the headliners announced Thursday for the festival...
CRICKET
CAB seeks clarification on Assistant Secretary post from Lodha panel (Lead, correcting para four)
Kolkata, Jan 9 (IANS) The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) on Monday sought clarification from the Supreme...
CAB seeks clarification on Assistant Secretary post from Lodha panel
Kolkata, Jan 9 (IANS) The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) on Monday sought clarification from the Supreme...
Mumbai beat Jaipur 4-3 in PWL
New Delhi, Jan 9 (IANS) Mumbai Maharathi emerged victorious over Jaipur Ninjas 4-3 in the Patanjali Powervita Pro...
Badminton body expels Honorary General Secretary
Bengaluru, Jan 9 (IANS) The Executive Committee Meeting of the Badminton Association of India (BAI) on Monday...
SPORTS
Ganguly receives death threat
Kolkata, Jan 9 (IANS) Former India cricket captain Sourav Ganguly on Monday said he has received a death threat from...
Striker Ramirez misses Malaga training
Malaga (Spain), Jan 9 (IANS) Malaga striker Sandro Ramirez did not train on Monday with his teammates due to to pain...
Ganguly receives death threat
Kolkata, Jan 9 (IANS) Former India cricket captain Sourav Ganguly on Monday admitted he has received a death threat...
Barcelona goalie Cillessen back in training after injury
Barcelona, Jan 9 (IANS) FC Barcelona goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen on Monday returned to group training after...
CRICKET
Williamson joins Kohli in top 5 of ICC rankings across all formats
Dubai, Jan 9 (IANS) New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson on Monday joined his Indian counterpart Virat Kohli to...
Dhoni one of India's best captains, says Muralitharan
Kolkata, Jan 9 (IANS) Sri Lankan spin legend Muttiah Muralitharan praised Mahendra Singh Dhoni for being one of...
India's tour will be tough, feels Australia pacer Bird
Sydney, Jan 9 (IANS) Australian seamer Jackson Bird on Monday reckoned that the upcoming four-Test tour to India will...
West Indian batsman Bravo out of T&T squad pending WICB meeting
Port of Spain (Trinidad), Jan 9 (IANS) Marquee left-hander Darren Bravo has been left out of the Trinidad and Tobago...
Ashwin doesn't give too much away, feels Zampa
Sydney, Jan 9 (IANS) Promising Aussie leg-spinner Adam Zampa, who is eyeing a place in the national cricket team for...
SPORTS
Juventus beat Bologna to register record Serie A home wins
Turin, Jan 9 (IANS) Juventus became the first club to win 26 consecutive Serie A football matches at home as they...
Kerber, Murray to play in Dubai Tennis Championships
Dubai, Jan 9 (IANS) Dubai Duty Free (DDF), the title sponsor of the annual DDF Tennis Championships, announced here...
Bekele to run 2017 London Marathon
London, Jan 9 (IANS) Ethiopian legend Kenenisa Bekele tops the list of world-class contenders for the men's race at...
IAAF ready to discuss scrapping of tainted world records
Moscow, Jan 9 (IANS) The International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) is ready to discuss with the...
'Moscow puzzled by UKAD call to ban Russia from 2018 Winter Olympics'
Moscow, Jan 9 (IANS) The recommendation of the United Kingdom Anti-Doping (UKAD) chief to ban Russia from the 2018...
