India
Delhi private schools adopting 'arbitrary' criteria get notice
January 16th, 2017
India
India, Mauritius signs MoU for cooperation in cooperatives
January 16th, 2017
India
Cashless transactions in IOC petrol pumps rise to 27% in Bengal
January 16th, 2017
India
SRK to appear on Salman Khan's 'Tubelight'
January 16th, 2017
Business/Economy
Indian consumers most optimist in region despite note-ban: Report
January 16th, 2017
India
Am satisfied after talks with Rahul: Chandy
January 16th, 2017
India
Petroleum minister's brother seeks anticipatory bail
January 16th, 2017
India
Congress keen on contesting at least 100 seats in UP
January 16th, 2017
Business/Economy
AAI plans to handover terminal management of Jaipur, Ahmedabad airports
January 16th, 2017
India
WCD ministry to set up alliance against online child abuse
January 16th, 2017
India
Railways, Karnataka to build suburban service system for Bengaluru
January 16th, 2017
India
Akhilesh wins 'cycle' war, alliance with Congress looks possible (Roundup)
January 16th, 2017
COMMUNITY
New Canadian family attend their first-ever TSO concert
Jan 13th, 2017
Small but very significant cabinet shuffle
Jan 13th, 2017
Brampton mayor hires new press secretary
Jan 13th, 2017
Man robbed of phone at Square One Mall during Kijiji transaction
Jan 13th, 2017
Controversy over Friday student sermon in public schools resolved
Jan 13th, 2017
Hotel and banquet centre proposed near Pearson Airport
Jan 13th, 2017
Canada's worst highway bottlenecks, according to CAA
Jan 13th, 2017
Truck driver robbed, forced into trailer and then abandoned in Mississauga
Jan 13th, 2017
Nordstrom Rack to open Mississauga location in 2018
Jan 13th, 2017
PRADIP RODRIGUES
The poor are moving into million-dollar plus homes
Nov 18th, 2016
Are those against higher immigration levels bigots? Think again
Oct 24th, 2016
Canadians want immigrants to fit in, they are darn right!
Oct 7th, 2016
Brown people can be racists, surprise!
Sep 2nd, 2016
Female-only swimming time becomes more common in the West
Jul 8th, 2016
SABRINA ALMEIDA
Would you prefer a women-only work space?
Jan 13th, 2017
Do you have a death wish? It could change the way you live
Jan 6th, 2017
Take the ‘don’t buy anything for a year’ challenge with me
Dec 16th, 2016
College or university program: Key decision factors
Dec 9th, 2016
Why won’t parents accept their children’s limitations?
Dec 2nd, 2016
INDIA
Delhi private schools adopting 'arbitrary' criteria get notice
Jan 16th, 2017
New Delhi, Jan 17 (IANS) The Delhi government on Monday issued notice to over 50 private schools for adopting "arbitrary" criteria for nursery...
Cashless transactions in IOC petrol pumps rise to 27% in Bengal
Jan 16th, 2017
SRK to appear on Salman Khan's 'Tubelight'
Jan 16th, 2017
SOUTH ASIA
Pakistan, US top commanders support Afghan reconciliation
Jan 16th, 2017
Islamabad, Jan 16 (IANS) US Central Command (CENTCOM) chief General Joseph Votel and Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Monday...
Pakistan Senate deplores Modi for terrorism slur
Jan 16th, 2017
Afghan attackers 'live, recruit and operate' in Pakistan: Ghani
Jan 16th, 2017
WORLD
EU foreign policy chief reaffirms support to Iran n-deal
Jan 16th, 2017
Brussels, Jan 16 (IANS) EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini on Monday reaffirmed the bloc's commitment to the Iran nuclear deal, days after...
China slams Japan for meddling in South China Sea issue
Jan 16th, 2017
Pendant linked to Anne Frank unearthed at Nazi death camp
Jan 16th, 2017
Lifestyle
Karan is an extremely gifted sensitive person: Shah Rukh Khan
Jan 16th, 2017
Mumbai, Jan 16 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who was present at the launch of filmmaker Karan Johar's autobiography "An Unsuitable...
Keep acne at bay -- here's how
Jan 16th, 2017
Ed Sheeran invests in fashion label from hometown
Jan 16th, 2017
HEALTH
UAE obstacle race Sandstorm launched
Jan 16th, 2017
Dubai, Jan 16 (IANS/WAM) Global investment company Dubai Holding on Monday announced the launch of Sandstorm, an obstacle race open to all fitness...
Multiregional brain-on-a-chip to study disorders developed
Jan 16th, 2017
Genetically-engineered mosquitoes give hope against dengue
Jan 16th, 2017
SCI-TECH
Scientists challenge fruit flies' alcohol tolerance theory
Jan 16th, 2017
New York, Jan 16 (IANS) Refuting a two-decade-old theory, US scientists have claimed that the common fruit fly's impressive tolerance for beer or...
Sulphuric acid clouds caused darkness, cold, killing dinosaurs
Jan 15th, 2017
Obama thanks NASA for carrying his signature to Mars
Jan 14th, 2017
Bollywood
Renowned actress Geeta Sen dead
Kolkata, Jan 16 (IANS) Renowned actress Geeta Sen, wife of celebrated filmmaker Mrinal Sen, died in her residence here on Monday after a month-long illness. She was 86. She leaves behind her famed...
Filmmaking is becoming democratic process: Rathore
New Delhi, Jan 16 (IANS) The art of storytelling through movies has undergone a change with time and technology, making it a simpler and democratic process, Minister of State for Information and...
Karan is an extremely gifted sensitive person: Shah Rukh Khan
Mumbai, Jan 16 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who was present at the launch of filmmaker Karan Johar's autobiography "An Unsuitable Boy" here on Monday, said Karan is an intelligent and...
Hollywood
'Miss Sloane' to release in India on February 3
New Delhi, Jan 16 (IANS) Actress Jessica Chastain starrer "Miss Sloane" will release in India on February 3. The movie, in which she plays Elizabeth Sloane -- a character of a powerful Washington...
'Silence' reflects today's time, says Liam Neeson
Los Angeles, Jan 16 (IANS) Veteran actor Liam Neeson, who is gearing up for his film "Silence", says that the film which is based upon an eponymous 1966 novel, is very relevant to today's time as...
Kim Kardashian details robbery incident in police report
Los Angeles, Jan 16 (IANS) Details of reality TV personality Kim Kardashian's robbery in Paris are now out in a police report. Kim was held at gunpoint and tied up in the bathroom in her Paris...
Music
Lauren Jauregui apologizes for missing Brazil concert
Lauren Jauregui turned to Twitter Thursday morning to apologize for missing Fifth Harmony's concert in Saõ Paulo, Brazil Wednesday. The songstress posted her message in Portuguese, promising...
Dolly Parton collects $9 million for wildfire victims
Dolly Parton says a star-studded telethon for those affected by recent wildfires in her native Tennessee has brought in about $9 million. Parton headlined the Tuesday night event that was...
Diana Ross to sing at New Orleans festival for the first time
For the first time, music icon Diana Ross brings her star power to a stage at the 2017 Essence Festival in New Orleans. Ross was among the headliners announced Thursday for the festival...
CRICKET
PWL: Haryana thrash Punjab to maintain top spot
New Delhi, Jan 16 (IANS) Haryana Hammers continued their winning run and clinched the top spot by overpowering Punjab...
Bangladesh skipper Mushfiqur blames bowlers after losing Wellington Test
Wellington, Jan 16 (IANS) After suffering a confidence-crippling defeat to New Zealand in the first cricket Test,...
'Horse racing needs alternatives to tie in with cashless economy'
Kolkata, Jan 16 (IANS) The sport of horse racing in India will have to find alternatives to integrate with a cashless...
Williamson stars as New Zealand beat Bangladesh by seven wickets
Wellington, Jan 16 (IANS) Kane Williamsons unbeaten 104 helped New Zealand script a remarkable seven-wicket victory...
SPORTS
Federer admits to feeling nervous in Australian Open 1st round
Melbourne, Jan 16 (IANS) Swiss tennis legend Roger Federer admitted that he felt nervous during Monday's victory over...
Russian fans arrested at 2016 Euro Cup to leave France on January 17
Paris, Jan 16 (IANS) Russian nationals, arrested in France for fights with English football fans during the 2016 Euro...
Wild card Yubrani enters pre-quarters of juniors tennis meet
Kolkata, Jan 16 (IANS) Wild card local entrant Yubrani Banerjee entered the pre-quarter finals of the girls singles...
Winger Robben extends Bayern contract for a season
Munich, Jan 16 (IANS) Veteran Dutch winger Arjen Robben has agreed to a one-year contract extension with FC Bayern...
CRICKET
Stoinis named as Mitchell Marsh's replacement in Australian ODI squad
Melbourne, Jan 16 (IANS) Cricket Australia (CA) on Monday named Marcus Stoinis to replace all-rounder Mitchell Marsh,...
Mohun Bagan target hat-trick of home wins in I-League (Preview)
Kolkata, Jan 16 (IANS) Buoyed by their two victories, Kolkata football giants Mohun Bagan will look to make it three...
ICC introduces new helmet regulations for international matches
Dubai, Jan 16 (IANS) The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced new regulations for helmet safety during...
First ODI: Centurions Kohli, Jadhav star in India's win
Pune, Jan 15 (IANS) Virat Kohli and Kedar Jadhav slammed quickfire centuries to steer India to a three-wicket victory...
Delhi beat UP in inconsequential PWL tie
New Delhi, Jan 15 (IANS) Delhi Sultans ended their disastrous Pro Wrestling League (PWL) campaign with a thrilling...
SPORTS
Espanyol renew winger Perez's contract until June 2020
Barcelona, Jan 16 (IANS) City-based football club Espanyol announced on Monday the renewal of Paraguayan winger...
National boxing academy inaugurated in Rohtak
Chandigarh, Jan 16 (IANS) Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports Vijay Goel on Monday inaugurated the...
Amonatov wins Delhi International Chess meet
New Delhi, Jan 16 (IANS) Top seeded Grandmaster Farrukh Amonatov of Tajikistan won the 15th edition of the Delhi...
Nishikori advances after tough battle in Australian Open
Melbourne, Jan 16 (IANS) Japanese tennis star Kei Nishikori showed his fighting prowess to start the Australian Open...
Kerber survives opening round scare in Australian Open
Melbourne, Jan 16 (IANS) World No.1 Angelique Kerber made a shaky start to her Australian Open tennis title defence,...
