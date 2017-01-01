Register Now
Canindia News
India
Akhilesh to head SP, his supporters 'sack' Shivpal
January 1st, 2017
India
Chandigarh school kids adding strength to 'Wall of Kindness'
January 1st, 2017
India
No white New Year's eve in Himachal, but snow expected soon
January 1st, 2017
India
Akhilesh to be SP National Working President
January 1st, 2017
Business/Economy
Smartron t.phone: Distinct looks paired with good performance (Tech Review)
January 1st, 2017
India
Demonetisation paves way for cut in corporate tax: CII
January 1st, 2017
India
An altruistic Arabian prince and his legendary quests (Column: Bookends)
January 1st, 2017
Sci-Tech
Molecules designed to reduce damage after heart attack
January 1st, 2017
India
President, PM greet nation on new year
January 1st, 2017
Health
Infant cereals don't have nutritional consistency everywhere
January 1st, 2017
India
Himachal Governor, CM greet people on new year
January 1st, 2017
India
With house under siege, Punjab minister protests at Raj Bhawan
January 1st, 2017
Nav Bhatia throws support for World Vison’s Daughter’s Of India Project
Dec 16th, 2016
0
82
Daycare fees increasing at twice the rate of inflation: Study
Dec 16th, 2016
0
24
Fentanyl deaths and overdoses plague the community
Dec 16th, 2016
0
9
Lottery system for parental visa applications
Dec 16th, 2016
0
10
Tips to secure digital transactions and save time
Dec 16th, 2016
0
3
Father and son pistol whipped in home invasion
Dec 16th, 2016
0
46
Things to do in Toronto this holiday season
Dec 16th, 2016
0
77
Toronto is Ontario’s stress capital
Dec 16th, 2016
1
172
Eurocentric beauty standards affect women of colour
Dec 9th, 2016
0
123
The poor are moving into million-dollar plus homes
Nov 18th, 2016
2
218
Are those against higher immigration levels bigots? Think again
Oct 24th, 2016
2
217
Canadians want immigrants to fit in, they are darn right!
Oct 7th, 2016
3
601
Brown people can be racists, surprise!
Sep 2nd, 2016
2
223
Female-only swimming time becomes more common in the West
Jul 8th, 2016
2
169
Take the ‘don’t buy anything for a year’ challenge with me
Dec 16th, 2016
0
20
College or university program: Key decision factors
Dec 9th, 2016
0
41
Why won’t parents accept their children’s limitations?
Dec 2nd, 2016
0
72
Queen’s university student party costumes: Racism, ignorance or both?
Nov 25th, 2016
1
67
Why second-generation immigrants struggle even more
Nov 25th, 2016
0
78
Akhilesh to head SP, his supporters 'sack' Shivpal
Jan 1st, 2017
0
0
Lucknow, Jan 1 (IANS) A convention of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav's supporters on Sunday elected him as the Samajwadi Party's new...
No white New Year's eve in Himachal, but snow expected soon
Jan 1st, 2017
0
0
Akhilesh to be SP National Working President
Jan 1st, 2017
0
0
Bangladesh's ruling party lawmaker shot dead
Dec 31st, 2016
0
5
Dhaka, Dec 31 (IANS) A Bangladeshi ruling party law maker died after being shot at home on Saturday in the country's Gaibandha District, a police...
66 Indian fishermen jailed in Pakistan
Dec 31st, 2016
0
7
India to supply 160MW power to Nepal from January 1
Dec 30th, 2016
0
10
US politician arrested after call records him 'beating wife'
Dec 31st, 2016
0
6
Washington, Jan 1 (IANS) US politician Chris Corley was arrested on felony charges of domestic-violence after the children of the South Carolina...
At least 35 killed in Istanbul nightclub attack (Third Lead)
Dec 31st, 2016
0
9
At least 35 killed in nightclub attack, says Istanbul Governor
Dec 31st, 2016
0
7
Easy to make recipes
Dec 31st, 2016
0
6
New Delhi, Dec 31 (IANS) Try making granola bars, pepperoni pizza bread and fish mayonnaise on wholegrain bread for your party, says an...
Skincare mistakes most men make
Dec 31st, 2016
0
9
Here's why a healthy diet may not always work
Dec 30th, 2016
0
8
Molecules designed to reduce damage after heart attack
Jan 1st, 2017
0
9
New York, Jan 1 (IANS) Researchers have designed molecules with the potential to deliver healing power to stressed cells -- such as those involved...
Patient satisfaction ratings may backfire
Dec 31st, 2016
0
8
Lupin gets USFDA approval for Pitavastatin tablets
Dec 30th, 2016
0
8
Fossil fuel formation linked to rise in atmosphere's oxygen
Dec 31st, 2016
0
4
New York, Dec 31 (IANS) The rapid rise in the atmospheres oxygen roughly 500 million years ago which made advanced animal life possible on Earth is...
Languages create barrier in scientific knowledge transfer
Dec 30th, 2016
0
9
Off-switch for CRISPR may improve safety of gene editing system
Dec 30th, 2016
0
13
Courtney Love's dress row
Los Angeles, Jan 1 (IANS) Musician-actress Courtney Love didn't speak to her friend and actress Amanda DeCadenet for five years after she failed to return their dresses to a hire store. The duo...
Kylie Minogue wants a quiet 2017
Los Angeles, Jan 1 (IANS) Singer Kylie Minogue wants things to "settle down" in 2017. Kylie, who got engaged to boyfriend Joshua Sasse after just five months of dating in February 2016, has had a...
Martinez 'never expected' to divorce Berry
Los Angeles, Jan 1 (IANS) Actor Olivier Martinez is reportedly disappointed as his relationship with actress Halle Berry has officially ended. The former couple's divorce got finalised last...
Mariah Carey, Bryan Tanaka in 'proper relationship'
Los Angeles, Jan 1 (IANS) Singer Mariah Carey and her back up dancer Bryan Tanaka are "really into" each other and in a "proper relationship". "She's really into Bryan. He's with her 24x7. He's a...
Now, Priyanka Chopra to present a Golden Globe award
Los Angeles, Dec 31 (IANS) After her stunning appearances at the Oscars and Emmys this year, Priyanka Chopra will make her debut at the Golden Globe Awards ceremony in 2017. The Bollywood actress...
Keke Palmer has been a victim of sexual abuse
Los Angeles, Dec 31 (IANS) Actress Keke Palmer has revealed that she was a victim of sexual abuse. She has now decided to share her story in a memoir called "I Don't Belong to You: Quiet the Noise...
Lauren Jauregui apologizes for missing Brazil concert
Lauren Jauregui turned to Twitter Thursday morning to apologize for missing Fifth Harmony's concert in Saõ Paulo, Brazil Wednesday. The songstress posted her message in Portuguese, promising...
Dolly Parton collects $9 million for wildfire victims
Dolly Parton says a star-studded telethon for those affected by recent wildfires in her native Tennessee has brought in about $9 million. Parton headlined the Tuesday night event that was...
Diana Ross to sing at New Orleans festival for the first time
For the first time, music icon Diana Ross brings her star power to a stage at the 2017 Essence Festival in New Orleans. Ross was among the headliners announced Thursday for the festival...
PBL begins with Hyderabad-Chennai tie (Lead, correcting headline)
Hyderabad, Dec 31 (IANS) The Premier Badminton League (PBL) begins on Sunday with a clash between Hyderabad Hunters...
Saket to take on Youzhny, Ramkumar draws qualifier in Chennai Open first round
Chennai, Dec 31 (IANS) Indias top-ranked singles tennis player Saket Myneni drew a potentially explosive clash...
Ramachandran to approach IOC, OCA to resolve IOA ban
New Delhi, Dec 31 (IANS) A day after the Sports Ministry suspended the recognition of the Indian Olympic Association...
Hero MotoSports Team aims at big debut at Dakar Rally
New Delhi, Dec 31 (IANS) Hero MotoSports Team Rally is geared-up to mark its entry into the Dakar Rally which is set...
Nadal wins Mubadala Tennis Championships 2016 in Abu Dhabi
Dubai, Dec 31 (IANS) Spanish tennis veteran Rafael Nadal defeated Belgian David Goffin 6-4, 7-6 to win the Mubadala...
Eight associate nations to lock horns in Desert T20 Tournament
Dubai, Dec 31 (IANS) The Emirates Cricket Board on Saturday announced a new T20 tournament, with eight Associate...
Radwanska favourite at WTA Shenzhen Open
Shenzhen (China), Dec 31 (IANS) China's 2017 tennis season will start with the WTA Shenzhen Open on Sunday when...
Smith ends 2016 as top-ranked Test batsman
Dubai, Dec 31 (IANS) Australia skipper Steve Smith consolidated his position atop the International Cricket Council...
Broom replaces injured Guptill for Bangladesh T20 series
Wellington, Dec 31 (IANS) In-form opening batsman Neil Broom was on Saturday named as replacement for injured Martin...
Gujarat aim to end Jharkhand's dream run in Ranji semi-final (Preview)
Nagpur, Dec 31 (IANS) The Ranji Trophy semi-final tie between Gujarat and first-timers Jharkhand may not be a battle...
Mixture of improvements, good results for Indian hockey (2016 in Retrospect)
New Delhi, Dec 31 (IANS) Indian hockey in 2016 saw its process of improvements delivering results, marked by a silver...
New Zealand thrash Bangladesh by 8 wkts, clinch ODI series 3-0
Nelson, Dec 31 (IANS) New Zealand outplayed Bangladesh by eight wickets to make a clean sweep of the three-match...
The year Sindhu came out of Saina's shadow (2016 in Retrospect)
New Delhi, Dec 31 (IANS) Indian badminton this year saw P.V. Sindhu coming out of the shadow of her illustrious...
Russia registers record number of volunteers' applications for 2018 World Cup
Moscow, Dec 31 (IANS) A new record in the number of volunteers bids for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia was...
New coach Romero feels qualified to develop Malaga
Malaga (Spain), Dec 31 (IANS) Malaga's new chief coach Marcelo Romero has said that he feels that he is qualified to...
Australia set to stage Brazil-Argentina friendly
Rio de Janeiro, Dec 31 (IANS) The Brazilian football confederation (CBF) is close to confirming back-to-back...
Prandelli resigns as Valencia coach
Madrid, Dec 31 (IANS) Italian Cesare Prandelli has resigned as head coach of Spanish football club Valencia after...
Fluminense chase ex-Argentina striker Barcos
Rio de Janeiro, Dec 31 (IANS) Brazilian football club Fluminense is in talks to sign former Argentina striker Hernan...
